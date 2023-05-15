GREENVILLE — The Thiel College Department of Athletics announces that students from the Tri-County and surrounding areas were among the 42 student-athletes recently inducted into Chi Alpha Sigma, the National College Athlete Honor Society.

Chi Alpha Sigma is a nonprofit organization established to recognize college student-athletes who excel both on and off the field of competition.

  • Anthony Baileys, of Dayton, who is a member of the track & field team(s) and is studying Biology.
  • Lucas Buchanan, of DuBois, who is a member of the football team(s) and is studying Political Science.
  • Jackson Pletcher, of DuBois, who is a member of the football team(s) and is studying Business Administration Finance.

