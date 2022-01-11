EDINBORO — Edinboro University is proud to recognize the students who were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
The following local students earned Dean’s List honors:
Clearfield County
- Makayla Ross of Philipsburg
- Bryson Paulinellie of DuBois
- Christopher Uhl of DuBois
- Carley Semancik of DuBois
- Zachary Smith of Penfield
- Jenna Bowman of Houtzdale
- Myah Enochs of Houtzdale
- Alexander Thompson of Houtzdale
- Ray Smith of Grampian
- Brendan Keegan of West Decatur
Elk County
- John Douglas of Johnsonburg
- Jessica Decker of Kersey
- Nichole Moore of Ridgway
- Autumn Edgar of Ridgway
- Micayla Bothun of Saint Marys
- Taylor Freeburg of Saint Marys
- Josie Smith of Saint Marys
- Marley Sorg of Saint Marys
- Natalie Lenze of Saint Marys
- Margaret Dinsmore of St Marys
- Nichole Farley of Saint Marys
- Caroline Fitch of Wilcox
Jefferson County
- Matthew Wehrle of Rossiter
- Jordan MacWilliams of Brookville
- Tia Barnett of Brookville
- Marlena Ciecierski of Brookville
- Kevin Kurtz of Reynoldsville
- Madison Hannah of Reynoldsville
- Kaylee George of Sykesville