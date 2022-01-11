EDINBORO — Edinboro University is proud to recognize the students who were named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

The following local students earned Dean’s List honors:

Clearfield County

  • Makayla Ross of Philipsburg
  • Bryson Paulinellie of DuBois
  • Christopher Uhl of DuBois
  • Carley Semancik of DuBois
  • Zachary Smith of Penfield
  • Jenna Bowman of Houtzdale
  • Myah Enochs of Houtzdale
  • Alexander Thompson of Houtzdale
  • Ray Smith of Grampian
  • Brendan Keegan of West Decatur

Elk County

  • John Douglas of Johnsonburg
  • Jessica Decker of Kersey
  • Nichole Moore of Ridgway
  • Autumn Edgar of Ridgway
  • Micayla Bothun of Saint Marys
  • Taylor Freeburg of Saint Marys
  • Josie Smith of Saint Marys
  • Marley Sorg of Saint Marys
  • Natalie Lenze of Saint Marys
  • Margaret Dinsmore of St Marys
  • Nichole Farley of Saint Marys
  • Caroline Fitch of Wilcox

Jefferson County

  • Matthew Wehrle of Rossiter
  • Jordan MacWilliams of Brookville
  • Tia Barnett of Brookville
  • Marlena Ciecierski of Brookville
  • Kevin Kurtz of Reynoldsville
  • Madison Hannah of Reynoldsville
  • Kaylee George of Sykesville

