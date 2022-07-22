LOCK HAVEN — The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) released its scholar-athlete list for the 2021-22 academic year, and 169 Bald Eagles joined with 4,144 student-athletes from the league’s 18 institutions who were named to the list for the 2021-22 academic year.
