CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College celebrated its 82nd commencement ceremony on May 13 in the College’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.

More than 175 graduates earned their associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees with the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, and loved ones in attendance.

Local students include:

Brookville

Kristen Nikole Shaffer, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, cum laude

Clearfield

Kaylee Marie Borger, Associate of Science, Surgical Technology; Emma Quick, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, magna cum laude; Scarlett A. Singleton, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, summa cum laude; Beth Ann Struble, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, magna cum laude

Curwensville

Tarah Joan Jacobson, Associate of Science, Radiography

Houtzdale

Michelle Ann Kephart, Associate of Science, Nursing

Johnsonburg

Delayna Ann Lecker, Bachelor of Science, Ultrasonography, Mercy Presidential Scholar, magna cum laude

Ramey

Maddison Rose Caldwell, Bachelor of Science, Natural Science; Emily Rose Johnson, Associate of Science, Nursing

