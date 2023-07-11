CRESSON — Mount Aloysius College celebrated its 82nd commencement ceremony on May 13 in the College’s Athletic Convocation and Wellness Center.
More than 175 graduates earned their associate’s, bachelor’s, and master’s degrees with the Board of Trustees, faculty, staff, and loved ones in attendance.
Local students include:
Brookville
Kristen Nikole Shaffer, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, cum laude
Clearfield
Kaylee Marie Borger, Associate of Science, Surgical Technology; Emma Quick, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, magna cum laude; Scarlett A. Singleton, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, summa cum laude; Beth Ann Struble, Associate of Arts, Liberal Arts, magna cum laude
Curwensville
Tarah Joan Jacobson, Associate of Science, Radiography
Houtzdale
Michelle Ann Kephart, Associate of Science, Nursing
Johnsonburg
Delayna Ann Lecker, Bachelor of Science, Ultrasonography, Mercy Presidential Scholar, magna cum laude
Ramey
Maddison Rose Caldwell, Bachelor of Science, Natural Science; Emily Rose Johnson, Associate of Science, Nursing