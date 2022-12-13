BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford graduated 56 students Sunday, Dec. 11, in the Bromeley Family Theater of Blaisdell Hall.
Local students who graduated were:
Johnsonburg
- Aaron John Suranofsky, Bachelor of Arts, writing
Ridgway
- Damian Turner Challingsworth, Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science, history-political science and social studies education 7-12
St. Marys
- Matthew Paul Avery, Bachelor of Arts, interdisciplinary arts
- Brianna Rose Weisner, Bachelor of Science, early level education (preK-4)
The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, founded in 1963, is a safe, friendly institution for students who want to earn a world-renowned degree in a personalized environment. For more information, visit www.upb.pitt.edu.