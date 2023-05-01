BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford graduated 214 students April 30 during commencement exercises in the KOA Arena.
Local students who graduated are:
- Houtzdale: Paige Richner, nursing
- Johnsonburg: Callie Brunner, nursing; Makailla Carnessali, radiological science; Cassidy King, exercise science; Jenna Morgan, nursing; Aaron Suranofsky, writing
- Kersey: Sydney Klaiber, business management; Nathan Schneider, biology; Haley Sickel, nursing.
- Osceola Mills: Trey Shaw, sport and recreation management
- Ridgway: Damian Challingsworth, social studied education and history-political science
- St. Marys: Matthew Avery, interdisciplinary arts; Haily Schatz, nursing; Emily Schneider, psychology: Brianna Weisner, early level education (preK-4)