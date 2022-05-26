BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford graduated 221 students during Commencement exercises on May 1 in the KOA Arena.
Local students who graduated are:
Byrnedale
- Boaz Gilson Quinones, computer information systems and technology
Johnsonburg
- Danielle Nichole Haight, nursing
- Maddison Cierra Nicklas, nursing
- Jacob M. Sheldon, health and physical education
Kersey
- Brock Thomas Klaiber, business management
- Mitchell Newara, computer information systems and technology
Oliveburg
- Colin Tyler Wineberg, accounting
Penfield
- Chelsea A. Myers, criminal justice
Ridgway
- Rachel M. Raubenstrauch, communications
St. Marys
- Jean Marie Farley, nursing
- Jordan Machal Iorfida, business management
- Lynn Frances Meyer, nursing
- Julie Rudolph, nursing
Wilcox
- Kacie Nicole Hodgdon, exercise science
- Tyler Gregory Singer, biology
- Gracie Walters, nursing