BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford graduated 221 students during Commencement exercises on May 1 in the KOA Arena.

Local students who graduated are:

Byrnedale

  • Boaz Gilson Quinones, computer information systems and technology

Johnsonburg

  • Danielle Nichole Haight, nursing
  • Maddison Cierra Nicklas, nursing
  • Jacob M. Sheldon, health and physical education

Kersey

  • Brock Thomas Klaiber, business management
  • Mitchell Newara, computer information systems and technology

Oliveburg

  • Colin Tyler Wineberg, accounting

Penfield

  • Chelsea A. Myers, criminal justice

Ridgway

  • Rachel M. Raubenstrauch, communications

St. Marys

  • Jean Marie Farley, nursing
  • Jordan Machal Iorfida, business management
  • Lynn Frances Meyer, nursing
  • Julie Rudolph, nursing

Wilcox

  • Kacie Nicole Hodgdon, exercise science
  • Tyler Gregory Singer, biology
  • Gracie Walters, nursing

