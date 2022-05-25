WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded over 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 75th spring commencement ceremonies on May 21.
Graduates from the Tri-County area include:
- Rachael Kennedy of Ridgway, who received a Master of Science in Education.
- Gage Coudriet of Philipsburg, who received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
- John Oberlin of DuBois, who received a Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy.
- Victoria Ireland of West Decatur, who received a Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy.