WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded over 700 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 75th spring commencement ceremonies on May 21.

Graduates from the Tri-County area include:

  • Rachael Kennedy of Ridgway, who received a Master of Science in Education.
  • Gage Coudriet of Philipsburg, who received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
  • John Oberlin of DuBois, who received a Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy.
  • Victoria Ireland of West Decatur, who received a Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos