Local students are recognized for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

West Virginia

Davis & Elkins College student Garrett Eddy of Punxsutawney has achieved the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

New York

Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2021 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.

Morgan Wynkoop of Sigel, a graduate of Brookville Area Jr-Sr High Sch who is a Spanish major at Colgate.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos