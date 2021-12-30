Local students are recognized for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
West Virginia
Davis & Elkins College student Garrett Eddy of Punxsutawney has achieved the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
New York
Students who receive a term grade point average of 3.6 or higher while completing at least three courses for a conventional letter grade during the spring 2021 semester earn the Dean’s Award with Distinction at Colgate University.
Morgan Wynkoop of Sigel, a graduate of Brookville Area Jr-Sr High Sch who is a Spanish major at Colgate.