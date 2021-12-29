MANSFIELD — Mansfield University named several local students to its Dean’s and President lists this fall semester.
Dean’s ListA total of 348 students were named to Mansfield University’s Deans List for the fall 2021 semester.
- Tanner Demchak of Woodland, who is a student in the Bachelor of Science –Communication: Electronic Media program.
- Calvin Moore of Wilcox, who is a student in the Bachelor of Science –Computer and Information Science: Information Systems program.
- Joscelyn Narehood of Clearfield, who is a student in the Bachelor of Science –Biology program.
- Mathew Thomas of Philipsburg, who is a student in the Associate of Arts –Liberal Studies program.
President’s List
- Timothy Banks of Driftwood, who is a student in the Bachelor of Science –Psychology: Forensic program.
- David Guerra of Kylertown, who is a student in the Bachelor of Science –Computer and Information Science: Computer Science program.