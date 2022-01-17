MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following Tri-County area students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s lists.
President’s List:
- Corin Craig of Brookville
- Cassandra Michaels of Curwensville
- Amanda Smith of Philipsburg
- Katie Simbeck of Ridgway
- Tanya Roberts of Wilcox
- Thea Distler of Saint Marys
- Emily Dixon of Ridgway
- Rachel Foringer of Ridgway
- Timothy Komisar of Osceola Mills
- Jacob Waslosky of Smithmill
- Becca Ehrhart of Brookville
- Michael Sterner of Frenchville
- Mason Yoder of Punxsutawney
Dean’s List:
- Lewis Charrie of Corsica
- Jeremey Rising of Karthus
- Abby Peangatelli of Woodland
- Cheyenne Fishel of Phillipsburg