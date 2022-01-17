MANCHESTER, NH — Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following Tri-County area students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s and Dean’s lists.

President’s List:

  • Corin Craig of Brookville
  • Cassandra Michaels of Curwensville
  • Amanda Smith of Philipsburg
  • Katie Simbeck of Ridgway
  • Tanya Roberts of Wilcox
  • Thea Distler of Saint Marys
  • Emily Dixon of Ridgway
  • Rachel Foringer of Ridgway
  • Timothy Komisar of Osceola Mills
  • Jacob Waslosky of Smithmill
  • Becca Ehrhart of Brookville
  • Michael Sterner of Frenchville
  • Mason Yoder of Punxsutawney

Dean’s List:

  • Lewis Charrie of Corsica
  • Jeremey Rising of Karthus
  • Abby Peangatelli of Woodland
  • Cheyenne Fishel of Phillipsburg

