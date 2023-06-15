LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.
- Brookville: Bay Harper
- Clearfield: Elliot Thorp, Beth Williams
- DuBois: Eden Galiczynski, Anna Marie Wingard, Haley Pettenati
- Houtzdale: Rain DeLucia
- Madera: Tiffany Vanish
- St. Marys: Maddie Kear
- Weedville: Maria Chiappelli