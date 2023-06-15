LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released the dean’s list for outstanding academic achievement during the spring semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition.

  • Brookville: Bay Harper
  • Clearfield: Elliot Thorp, Beth Williams
  • DuBois: Eden Galiczynski, Anna Marie Wingard, Haley Pettenati
  • Houtzdale: Rain DeLucia
  • Madera: Tiffany Vanish
  • St. Marys: Maddie Kear
  • Weedville: Maria Chiappelli

Tags