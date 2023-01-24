LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.
A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition:
- Bay Harper of Brookville, Undeclared
- Elliot Thorp, of Clearfield, Mechanical Engineering
- Beth Williams, of Clearfield, Undeclared
- Eden Galiczynski, of DuBois, Applied Mathematical Sciences
- Haley Pettenati, of DuBois, Chemistry
- Houtzdale, PA
- Rain DeLucia, of Houtzdale, Cell Biology/Biochemistry
- Sarah McClelland, of Houtzdale, Mechanical Engineering
- Tiffany Vanish, of Madera, Undeclared
- Sarah Weaver, of Punxsutawney, Undeclared
- Maddie Kear, of St. Marys, Mechanical Engineering
- Maria Chiappelli, of Weedville, Undeclared
- Shane Coudriet, of Woodland, Chemical Engineering