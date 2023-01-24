LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released the Dean’s List for outstanding academic achievement during the fall semester of the 2022-23 academic year.

A student must earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0 to receive dean’s list recognition:

  • Bay Harper of Brookville, Undeclared
  • Elliot Thorp, of Clearfield, Mechanical Engineering
  • Beth Williams, of Clearfield, Undeclared
  • Eden Galiczynski, of DuBois, Applied Mathematical Sciences
  • Haley Pettenati, of DuBois, Chemistry
  • Houtzdale, PA
  • Rain DeLucia, of Houtzdale, Cell Biology/Biochemistry
  • Sarah McClelland, of Houtzdale, Mechanical Engineering
  • Tiffany Vanish, of Madera, Undeclared
  • Sarah Weaver, of Punxsutawney, Undeclared
  • Maddie Kear, of St. Marys, Mechanical Engineering
  • Maria Chiappelli, of Weedville, Undeclared
  • Shane Coudriet, of Woodland, Chemical Engineering

