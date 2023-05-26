GROVE CITY — The following students were named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester at Grove City College:
- Emma Fiscus, a Design and Innovation major at Grove City College from Brookville, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the spring 2023 semester. Emma is a 2021 graduate of Brookville Area Junior Senior High School and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jed Fiscus (Jenny) from Brookville.
- Ally Gaines, a Design and Innovation major at Grove City College from Mineral Springs, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the spring 2023 semester. Ally is a 2021 graduate of Clearfield Area High School and is the daughter of Ms. Tricia Gaines from Mineral Springs.
- Kevin Hamby, a Computer Science major at Grove City College from Du Bois, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the spring 2023 semester. Kevin is a 2019 graduate of DuBois Area Senior High School and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Ralph Hamby (Dana) from DuBois.
- Melva Loock, a Computer Science major at Grove City College from Dubois, has been named to the Dean’s List with Distinction for the spring 2023 semester. Melva is a 2019 graduate of Wilson Hill Academy and is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jacobus Loock (Emma) from DuBois.
- Jonathan McGee, a Political Science major at Grove City College from Clearfield, has been named to the Dean’s List with High Distinction for the spring 2023 semester. Jonathan is a 2020 graduate of A Beka Academy Video Homeschooler and is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Brian McGee (Becky) from Clearfield.