BRADFORD –The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 283 students to its fall 2022 Dean’s list. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Among those named to the Dean’s list were:
Anita
- Branson Scarantine, Exercise Science
Brookville
- Garner McMaster, Business Management
Curwensville
- Shane Sunderlin, Environmental Science
DuBois
- Alex Pasternak, Business Management
Johnsonburg
- John Douglas, Applied Mathematics
- Cassidy King, Exercise Science
Kersey
- Kayla Challingsworth, English Education
- Sydney Klaiber, Business Management
- Nathan Schneider, Biology
New Bethlehem
- Ruby Smith, Pre-physician’s Assistant
Ridgway
- Taylor Frantz, Accounting
St. Marys
- Matthew Avery, Interdisciplinary Arts
- Tyler Byrd, Environmental Studies
- Isabelle Caskey, Accounting
- Thomas defilippi, Accounting
- Lydia Ehrensberger, Business Management
- Allison Gutowski, Accounting
- Rachel Mertz, Accounting