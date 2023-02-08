BRADFORD –The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 283 students to its fall 2022 Dean’s list. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Among those named to the Dean’s list were:

Anita

  • Branson Scarantine, Exercise Science

Brookville

  • Garner McMaster, Business Management

Curwensville

  • Shane Sunderlin, Environmental Science

DuBois

  • Alex Pasternak, Business Management

Johnsonburg

  • John Douglas, Applied Mathematics
  • Cassidy King, Exercise Science

Kersey

  • Kayla Challingsworth, English Education
  • Sydney Klaiber, Business Management
  • Nathan Schneider, Biology

New Bethlehem

  • Ruby Smith, Pre-physician’s Assistant

Ridgway

  • Taylor Frantz, Accounting

St. Marys

  • Matthew Avery, Interdisciplinary Arts
  • Tyler Byrd, Environmental Studies
  • Isabelle Caskey, Accounting
  • Thomas defilippi, Accounting
  • Lydia Ehrensberger, Business Management
  • Allison Gutowski, Accounting
  • Rachel Mertz, Accounting

