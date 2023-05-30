BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named nearly 300 students to its spring 2023 Dean’s list.

Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Among those named to the Dean’s list were:

  • Anita: Branson Scarantine
  • Curwensville: Shane Sunderlin
  • DuBois: Kaylee McCracken
  • Johnsonburg: John Douglas, Emma King, Camryn Mellquist
  • Kersey: Kayla Challingsworth, Sydney Klaiber
  • Ridgway: Taylor Frantz
  • St. Marys: Tyler Byrd, Isabelle Caskey, Thomas Defilippi, Lydia Ehrensberger, Allison Gutowski, Rachel Mertz
  • Weedville: Alexia Catalone
  • Wilcox: Andi Parana

