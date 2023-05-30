BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named nearly 300 students to its spring 2023 Dean’s list.
Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Among those named to the Dean’s list were:
- Anita: Branson Scarantine
- Curwensville: Shane Sunderlin
- DuBois: Kaylee McCracken
- Johnsonburg: John Douglas, Emma King, Camryn Mellquist
- Kersey: Kayla Challingsworth, Sydney Klaiber
- Ridgway: Taylor Frantz
- St. Marys: Tyler Byrd, Isabelle Caskey, Thomas Defilippi, Lydia Ehrensberger, Allison Gutowski, Rachel Mertz
- Weedville: Alexia Catalone
- Wilcox: Andi Parana