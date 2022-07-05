LATROBE — Saint Vincent College recently named Tri-County area students to its spring Dean’s List. In total, 592 students were recognized for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better.

Local students include:

  • Hannah Miller of DuBois
  • Madison Weber of Grampian
  • Dominic Georgiana of Hollidaysburg
  • Giana Georgiana of Hollidaysburg
  • Nicholas Helsel of Hollidaysburg
  • Lindsey Kocjancic of Johnsonburg
  • Angelina Steffan of Kersey
  • Olivia Sullivan of Kersey
  • Olivia Matha of Ridgway
  • Seth White of Rossiter
  • Lindsey Benjamin of St. Marys
  • Sophie Neubert of St. Marys
  • Kira Pesce of St. Marys
  • Marcella Smith of St. Marys
  • Kendra Smithbauer of St. Marys

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos