LATROBE — Saint Vincent College recently named Tri-County area students to its spring Dean’s List. In total, 592 students were recognized for achieving a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Local students include:
- Hannah Miller of DuBois
- Madison Weber of Grampian
- Dominic Georgiana of Hollidaysburg
- Giana Georgiana of Hollidaysburg
- Nicholas Helsel of Hollidaysburg
- Lindsey Kocjancic of Johnsonburg
- Angelina Steffan of Kersey
- Olivia Sullivan of Kersey
- Olivia Matha of Ridgway
- Seth White of Rossiter
- Lindsey Benjamin of St. Marys
- Sophie Neubert of St. Marys
- Kira Pesce of St. Marys
- Marcella Smith of St. Marys
- Kendra Smithbauer of St. Marys