LORETTO — Saint Francis University has announced students named to either the Fall 2022 President’s List or Dean’s Lists.

The following local students earned honors:

  • Gracie Azzato of Kersey, President’s List, Health Science PA
  • Owen Bartlebaugh of Punxsutawney, Dean’s List, Chemistry
  • Aaron Frey of St. Marys, Dean’s List, Exercise Physiology PT
  • Tyler Gobert of Coalport, Dean’s List, Environmental Engineering
  • Rashelle Greenawalt of Houtzdale, Dean’s List, Health Science PA
  • Karissa Holt of Brockway, Dean’s List, Health Science PA
  • Macy Hughes of LaJose, President’s List, Health Science PA
  • Garrett Hutton of Irvona, Dean’s List, Chemistry
  • Jenna Ireland of Weedville, Dean’s List, Nursing
  • Brandon Ishman of Punxsutawney, Dean’s List, Biology
  • DeAnna Kelley of St. Marys, President’s List, CE-Early Childhood Education
  • Logan Luchs of St. Marys, Dean’s List, Biology
  • Riley Maxim of Reynoldsville, Dean’s List, Criminal Justice
  • Morgan McNaughton of Summerville, President’s List, Finance/Accelerated MBA
  • Parker Meholick of DuBois, President’s List, Health Science PT
  • Gabrielle Miller of Mayport, Dean’s List, Nursing
  • Alexandra Ochs of DuBois, Dean’s List, Chemistry
  • Joseph Piccirillo of Brockport, Dean’s List, Accounting
  • Laura Pierce of Ramey, Dean’s List, CE-Early Childhood Education
  • Hailey Prestash of Philipsburg, Dean’s List, Exercise Physiology 3+3 PT
  • Melena Templeton of Houtzdale, Dean’s List, Health Science PA
  • Lauren Timblin of Morrisdale, Dean’s List, Nursing
  • Abbigail Uhl of Kersey, Dean’s List, Health Science OT
  • Ruby Welpott of DuBois, Dean’s List, Nursing
  • Alexandra Williams of Weedville, President’s List, Health Science PA
  • Jordyn Williamson of Philipsburg, Dean’s List, Health Science OT
  • Emma Wingert of Punxsutawney, Dean’s List, Nursing
  • Ashley Wruble of DuBois, Dean’s List, Health Science OT

To achieve either honor, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (President’s) or 3.5 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.

