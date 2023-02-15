LORETTO — Saint Francis University has announced students named to either the Fall 2022 President’s List or Dean’s Lists.
The following local students earned honors:
- Gracie Azzato of Kersey, President’s List, Health Science PA
- Owen Bartlebaugh of Punxsutawney, Dean’s List, Chemistry
- Aaron Frey of St. Marys, Dean’s List, Exercise Physiology PT
- Tyler Gobert of Coalport, Dean’s List, Environmental Engineering
- Rashelle Greenawalt of Houtzdale, Dean’s List, Health Science PA
- Karissa Holt of Brockway, Dean’s List, Health Science PA
- Macy Hughes of LaJose, President’s List, Health Science PA
- Garrett Hutton of Irvona, Dean’s List, Chemistry
- Jenna Ireland of Weedville, Dean’s List, Nursing
- Brandon Ishman of Punxsutawney, Dean’s List, Biology
- DeAnna Kelley of St. Marys, President’s List, CE-Early Childhood Education
- Logan Luchs of St. Marys, Dean’s List, Biology
- Riley Maxim of Reynoldsville, Dean’s List, Criminal Justice
- Morgan McNaughton of Summerville, President’s List, Finance/Accelerated MBA
- Parker Meholick of DuBois, President’s List, Health Science PT
- Gabrielle Miller of Mayport, Dean’s List, Nursing
- Alexandra Ochs of DuBois, Dean’s List, Chemistry
- Joseph Piccirillo of Brockport, Dean’s List, Accounting
- Laura Pierce of Ramey, Dean’s List, CE-Early Childhood Education
- Hailey Prestash of Philipsburg, Dean’s List, Exercise Physiology 3+3 PT
- Melena Templeton of Houtzdale, Dean’s List, Health Science PA
- Lauren Timblin of Morrisdale, Dean’s List, Nursing
- Abbigail Uhl of Kersey, Dean’s List, Health Science OT
- Ruby Welpott of DuBois, Dean’s List, Nursing
- Alexandra Williams of Weedville, President’s List, Health Science PA
- Jordyn Williamson of Philipsburg, Dean’s List, Health Science OT
- Emma Wingert of Punxsutawney, Dean’s List, Nursing
- Ashley Wruble of DuBois, Dean’s List, Health Science OT
To achieve either honor, students must have full-time status and attain a quality point average of 4.0 (President’s) or 3.5 (Dean’s) on 12 or more credits during a single semester, with no continuing or incomplete grades.