CLARION — Members of every Golden Eagles athletics program gathered in Gemmell multipurpose room Jan. 26 for the Bob Carlson Scholar-Athlete Luncheon, with a greater proportion of student-athletes than ever before earning recognition.
All told, there were 251 names –66 percent of the student-athlete population on campus –on this year’s Clarion scholar-athlete list. The latter number represents the highest percentage of scholar-athletes in the 29-year history of the scholar-athlete luncheon.
Among those recognized were:
- Psychology major Savannah Buttery of Brockway
- Secondary Education, Mathematics major McLain Alt of Clearfield
- Medical Imaging Sciences major Antonia Marie Fenice of DuBois
- Marketing major Peyton James Maurer of DuBois
- Medical Technology major John Renae Harris of Emporium
- Nutrition & Fitness major Emma G Hipps of Olanta
- Biology major Parker Jospeh Matson of Philipsburg
- Nutrition & Fitness major Davan Lion of Saint Marys
- Management major Alexis Marie Strouse of Sykesville
“I believe that our student-athletes’ academic achievements, and the life and leadership skills that they learn through participation in our athletics programs, are some of their most important accomplishments,” said Athletic Director Dr. Wendy Snodgrass. “This year, our students were extraordinary in their academic pursuits.
“Congratulations to our student-athletes, our faculty mentors, the faculty and staff, and our coaches that support our students’ academic achievements.”