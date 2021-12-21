MANSFIELD — A total of 348 students have been named to the Mansfield University Dean’s List for the Fall 2021 semester.
To be named to the Dean’s list, a student must attend the university full-time and earn at least a 3.5 GPA.
The following local students made the list:
- Tanner Demchak of Woodland, who is a student in the Bachelor of Science –Communication: Electronic Media program.
- Calvin Moore of Wilcox, who is a student in the Bachelor of Science –Computer and Information Science: Information Systems program.
- Joscelyn Narehood of Clearfield, who is a student in the Bachelor of Science –Biology program.
- Mathew Thomas of Philipsburg, who is a student in the Associate of Arts –Liberal Studies program.