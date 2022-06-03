CRESSON – Mount Aloysius College is proud to announce the Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2022.

Local Mount Aloysius College students named to the Dean’s List for spring 2022 are:

  • Brookville – Kristen Nikole Shaffer
  • DuBois – Hannah Nicole Holdren, Allison J. Pittsley
  • Falls Creek – Amber Alexis Breth
  • Grampian – Nathan Michael Hryn, Alea J. Vogel
  • Hollidaysburg – Lynn A. Bickle, Naomi Lynn Bryan, Cameron Alexis Burger, Robert Cletus Byrne, Michele Ann Fox, Aleah Rae Grove, Daria R. Herr, Makayla A. Koelle, Morgan Jo Seiler
  • Houtzdale – Gregory Melvin Dufour
  • Johnsonburg – Delayna A. Lecker
  • Philipsburg – Kelly Lynn Stephens
  • Punxsutawney – utumn Elizabeth Buck, Alissa Brianne Mallett
  • St. Marys – Alexander R. Minnick

