CRESSON – Mount Aloysius College is proud to announce the Dean’s List for the spring semester of 2022.
Local Mount Aloysius College students named to the Dean’s List for spring 2022 are:
- Brookville – Kristen Nikole Shaffer
- DuBois – Hannah Nicole Holdren, Allison J. Pittsley
- Falls Creek – Amber Alexis Breth
- Grampian – Nathan Michael Hryn, Alea J. Vogel
- Hollidaysburg – Lynn A. Bickle, Naomi Lynn Bryan, Cameron Alexis Burger, Robert Cletus Byrne, Michele Ann Fox, Aleah Rae Grove, Daria R. Herr, Makayla A. Koelle, Morgan Jo Seiler
- Houtzdale – Gregory Melvin Dufour
- Johnsonburg – Delayna A. Lecker
- Philipsburg – Kelly Lynn Stephens
- Punxsutawney – utumn Elizabeth Buck, Alissa Brianne Mallett
- St. Marys – Alexander R. Minnick