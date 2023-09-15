A total of 512 Commonwealth University student-athletes have been named to the 2022-23 Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Scholar-Athlete award list.The list encompasses students from Commonwealth U Bloomsburg, Lock Haven and Mansfield locations.
Student-athletes must maintain a cumulative GPA of at least 3.25 upon completion of the academic year to be eligible for the PSAC Scholar-Athlete Award.
Student-athletes named to the list include:
- Nate Farrell of DuBois
- Zane Puhala of Brockway
- Matthew Shimmel of Philipsburg
- Brooke Henry of St. Marys
Overall, the PSAC honored 3,794 student-athletes from the league’s 18 institutions after the conclusion of the 2022-23 academic year as PSAC Scholar-Athletes.