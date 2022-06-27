BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 277 students to its spring 2022 Dean’s list. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.

Among those local students named to the dean’s list were:

Curwensville

  • Michael McCracken

DuBois

  • Kaylee McCracken
  • Johnsonburg
  • John Douglas
  • Cassidy King
  • Aaron Suranofsky

Kersey

  • Kayla Challingsworth
  • Sydney Klaiber

Ridgway

  • Damian Challingsworth

St. Marys

  • Lydia Ehrensberger
  • Jenna Gabor
  • Allison Gutowski
  • Jordan Iorfida
  • Mason McAllister
  • Rachel Mertz
  • Brianna Weisner

Wilcox

  • Kacie Hodgdon
  • Tyler Singer

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos