BRADFORD — The University of Pittsburgh at Bradford has named 277 students to its spring 2022 Dean’s list. Dean’s list status is awarded to students who have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Among those local students named to the dean’s list were:
Curwensville
- Michael McCracken
DuBois
- Kaylee McCracken
- Johnsonburg
- John Douglas
- Cassidy King
- Aaron Suranofsky
Kersey
- Kayla Challingsworth
- Sydney Klaiber
Ridgway
- Damian Challingsworth
St. Marys
- Lydia Ehrensberger
- Jenna Gabor
- Allison Gutowski
- Jordan Iorfida
- Mason McAllister
- Rachel Mertz
- Brianna Weisner
Wilcox
- Kacie Hodgdon
- Tyler Singer