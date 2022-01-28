SELINSGROVE, PA — Susquehanna University congratulates local students named to the dean’s list for the fall 2021 semester:
- Amanda Reinke, of Olanta, who is majoring in psychology and is a member of the Class of 2022.
- Emily Kyle, of State College, who is majoring in biology and is a member of the Class of 2023.
- Lillian Lee, of Luthersburg, who is majoring in luxury brand marketing & management and is a member of the Class of 2023.
- Claire Yates, of Ridgway, who is majoring in management and is a member of the Class of 2023.