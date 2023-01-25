SCRANTON — Local residents were among more than 1,600 students named to The University of Scranton’s Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester.
The Dean’s List recognizes students for academic excellence. A student must have a grade point average of 3.5 or better with a minimum number of credit hours during the semester to make the Dean’s List.
Local students added to the fall 2022 Dean’s List are:
Lillian M. Mosier of Weedville, a freshman biochemistry, cell, molecular biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.
Ashley E. Usaitis of DuBois, a junior biology major in the University’s College of Arts and Sciences.