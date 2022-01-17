NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, recently named 390 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.
Students earning this achievement are as follows:
- Tyler Young of Punxsutawney, who is majoring in Exploratory.
- Zachary George of DuBois, who is majoring in Chemistry.
- Saige Heigel of Kersey, who is majoring in Strategic Communication & Social Media.
- Jimmy Oberlin of DuBois, who is majoring in Biology.
- Shadi Hassan of DuBois, who is majoring in Biology.