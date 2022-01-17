NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, recently named 390 students to the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester.

Students earning this achievement are as follows:

  • Tyler Young of Punxsutawney, who is majoring in Exploratory.
  • Zachary George of DuBois, who is majoring in Chemistry.
  • Saige Heigel of Kersey, who is majoring in Strategic Communication & Social Media.
  • Jimmy Oberlin of DuBois, who is majoring in Biology.
  • Shadi Hassan of DuBois, who is majoring in Biology.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos