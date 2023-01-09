NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. –Westminster College in New Wilmington named 361 students to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. 4
Local students earning this achievement are as follows:
- Grace Askey of DuBois, who is majoring in Mathematics.
- Chloe Smith of Brookville, who is majoring in English.
- Emily Hipolito of Kane, who is majoring in Biology and Molecular Biology.
- Tyler Young of Punxsutawney, who is majoring in Criminal Justice Studies.
- Zachary George of DuBois, who is majoring in Chemistry.
- Saige Heigel of Kersey, who is majoring in Strategic Communication & Social Media.
- Hunter Hoag of Kane, who is majoring in Music.
- Jimmy Oberlin of DuBois, who is majoring in Biology.