NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. –Westminster College in New Wilmington named 361 students to the dean’s list for the fall 2022 semester. 4

Local students earning this achievement are as follows:

  • Grace Askey of DuBois, who is majoring in Mathematics.
  • Chloe Smith of Brookville, who is majoring in English.
  • Emily Hipolito of Kane, who is majoring in Biology and Molecular Biology.
  • Tyler Young of Punxsutawney, who is majoring in Criminal Justice Studies.
  • Zachary George of DuBois, who is majoring in Chemistry.
  • Saige Heigel of Kersey, who is majoring in Strategic Communication & Social Media.
  • Hunter Hoag of Kane, who is majoring in Music.
  • Jimmy Oberlin of DuBois, who is majoring in Biology.

