NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, named 369 students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.

Local students include:

  • Tyler Young of Punxsutawney, majoring in Exploratory.
  • Zachary George of DuBois, majoring in Chemistry.
  • Saige Heigel of Kersey, majoring in Strategic Communication & Social Media.
  • Emily Hipolito of Kane, majoring in Biology and Molecular Biology.
  • Jimmy Oberlin of DuBois, majoring in Biology.
  • Shadi Hassan of DuBois, majoring in Biology.
  • Curt Slagle of Dayton, majoring in Finance and Business Administration.
  • Riana Smith of Kane, majoring in Chemistry.

