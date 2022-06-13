NEW WILMINGTON — Westminster College in New Wilmington, Pennsylvania, named 369 students to the Dean’s List for the spring 2022 semester.
Local students include:
- Tyler Young of Punxsutawney, majoring in Exploratory.
- Zachary George of DuBois, majoring in Chemistry.
- Saige Heigel of Kersey, majoring in Strategic Communication & Social Media.
- Emily Hipolito of Kane, majoring in Biology and Molecular Biology.
- Jimmy Oberlin of DuBois, majoring in Biology.
- Shadi Hassan of DuBois, majoring in Biology.
- Curt Slagle of Dayton, majoring in Finance and Business Administration.
- Riana Smith of Kane, majoring in Chemistry.