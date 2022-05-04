INDIANA — Students from Clearfield and Jefferson counties at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) presented original research during IUP’s Scholars Forum, held as part of IUP’s Research Appreciation Week.
Jefferson County
- Elyse White, a biology education major in the Cook Honors College from Punxsutawney, presented a research poster, “The Effects of Online Work vs. Paperwork in the Classroom.” White is the daughter of Steve and Shannon White. She is a 218 graduate of Punxsutawney High School. At IUP, she is a member of Zeta Tau Alpha.
Clearfield County
- Sean Bennett, a psychology honors program major from Mahaffey, won the College of Health and Human Services Outstanding Poster award for his research poster, “Examining the Consequences of Dehumanization in Justirfication fo Polcie Use of Force Again Minoritized Youth.” Dr. Jennifer Perillo, Department of Psychology, is the research project mentor. He is a 1989 graduate of Purchase Line High School and is a dean’s list student and provost scholar. He is a member of Psi Chi psychology honor society.
- Ashlee Brady, a biology environmental health major in the Cook Honors College from Brockway, won the Women in STEM Outstanding Oral Presentation for her research presentation, “Evaluation of Carbon Xerogels and Diatomite for Catalytic Dye Removal from Wastewater.” Dr. Sanda Andrada Maicaneanu, Department of Biology, is the research project mentor. Daughter of Vickie Brady and Steve Brady, she is a member of Alpha Chi Sigma and Phi Eta Sigma honor societies.
- Caitlin Roland, an applied archaeology and anthropology graduate student from Westover, presented a research poster, “Comparison of Archaic and Woodland Archaeological Sites in Watershed 8B.” Dr. Lara Homsey-Messer, Department of Anthropology, is the research project mentor. Daughter of Ronald Roland and Melanie Roland, she is a 2014 graduate of Harmony High School.