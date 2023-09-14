DuBOIS – As the time clock in the studio counts down to the top of the 6:00 hour, three local sports fans grab their headphones, adjust the volume on the mixer, and listen for the queue. Suddenly, the music starts and the voice-over says “Now, Connect FM sports puts every play Under Review with Bob Anderson, Dave Glass, and Dave Herzing.”
The trio introduce their topics and away they go for another hour of sports talk about anything from the big leagues to local sports. It’s a labor of love for the three that began as a simple idea that was bantered back and forth in the locker room of the YMCA.
“Even before I got to know Dave Herzing the person, I really got to know Dave Herzing the sports fan,” Bob Anderson said. “We spent a lot of time talking about the Penguins especially. Sports talk became our road to friendship and our relationship grew from there.”
The two used to joke that they should take their talk to the air waves since they both enjoyed listening to sports talk radio. Little did they know that over a decade later, that lighthearted idea would become a reality.
Anderson pitched the idea to Jay Philippone, the president and owner of Priority Media which is the parent company of Connect FM and Sunny 106. The thought simmered on the back burner for a while until Philippone asked for a presentation of ideas for various segments. The two brainstormed some ideas, sent them over to the station for approval, and Philippone gave it the green light.
With the hopes of a novel local sports show on the horizon, Anderson felt the show needed a third host. He knew just the guy to ask.
“Dave Glass and I have been friends for about 6 or 7 years I’d guess,” Anderson said. “We played roller hockey together and built a friendship from that. I was always impressed with his sports knowledge and his ability to analyze the game. He also brings many different perspectives to the table, including play-by-play experience and umpiring. He seemed like a perfect fit!”
Though Herzing’s wife had worked for Sunny 106 for years, Glass was the only one of the three who had spent any real time behind a microphone. Nonetheless, there was one more key detail to iron out; what would the show be called? The three exchanged ideas via text and somewhere along the way, Under Review felt right.
The first episode aired on February 15th of this year. The topics included a recap of the Super Bowl, the up-and-down play of the Pittsburgh Penguins at the time, and a looming decision to play or retire from Aaron Rodgers. The show also featured its very first guest, Jesse Marshall, a sports reporter for the Athletic who the trio had read many times joined the show.
“Despite some nerves, I felt the three of us had instant on-air chemistry,” Anderson said. “With three hosts, there’s always a fear that one person would dominate the conversation, or that we might be talking over each other. But there really weren’t any issues with that. The conversation flowed as naturally as we could expect, especially considering it was our first show.”
Since that first episode, the gang has grown way more comfortable in the studio. They also found ways to connect with many different personalities in the sports world who could come on as guests. From beat writers like Ray Fittapaldo and Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, to current and former broadcasters like Greg Brown and Paul Steigerwald, the show features at least one guest each week.
“[But] by far, the most popular episodes have been those that featured Penn State baseball head coach Tom Calliari,” Anderson said. “We monitor our podcast download numbers, and the times we’ve had him on clearly show the interest listeners have in local baseball. It’s a testament to the work they’ve done there.”
If you miss the show’s live episode on Wednesdays between 6-7 PM, you can always download the podcast the next day on www.connectradio.fm. The show has a Facebook page and a Twitter handle @UnderReviewFM.
“We’ve found that we’ve had to be a little more creative in finding topics to discuss in the summer months,” Anderson said. “We’ve been able to reach out to guests from Baltimore, Cleveland, and Cincinnati who helped us preview the AFC North. We’ve also added some fantasy football talk and have even talked to authors who have written books about sports and history. Once the NFL season begins, the topics will pretty much write themselves.”
The show continues to look for sponsors. Any business that is interested can reach out to the station for more information.
In the meantime, the trio will continue to put every play “Under Review” while mixing in the same love of sports that brought them together in the first place.