DuBOIS — Olivia Nelson of DuBois and Kerrigan Issler of Brookville recently graduated from the United States Air Force Basic Military training.
Airman Nelson is currently in Biloxi, Mississippi, to become a personnel apprentice and has already gained college credits towards a human resource management degree.
Airman Nelson will be working with and in charge of Air Force programs including assignments, promotions, evaluations, separations, retirements, benefits, awards and readiness.
Nelson is proud of her decision to join the United States Air Force, and has said, “Work hard in silence and let your success be your noise.”
Airman Issler is currently in San Angelo, Texas to become a target analyst, aka “a Targeteer,” and has already started to gain college credits towards Intelligence Studies and Technology degree.
Airman Issler will specialize in almost everything that deals with the air-to-ground munitions that the US Air Force utilizes. She will research a target set to find critical elements, determine the collateral damages, and conduct a battle damage assessment to determine whether the target should be re-attacked.
Airman Issler said, “Joining the Air Force was the greatest choice I have ever made. I miss my family but their support encourages me to be successful.”
Those interested in the Air Force and/or Space Force can contact contact TSgt. Kevin Hollander at 814-591-3604.