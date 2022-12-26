LOCK HAVEN — George Way, a 1978 Lock Haven State College (LHSC) graduate, enjoyed a rewarding career that spanned more than three decades as a teacher, coach, and principal. Now retired, he continues his passion for impacting students as an elected volunteer board member with the Lock Haven University (LHU) Alumni Association and a member of the board’s legacy committee.
Way ids intent on raising awareness among fellow alumni about the unique financial challenges many current Lock Haven students are forced to navigate as they work toward earning their degree, and the need for increased scholarship support from alumni and donors to help them bridge the gap.
“The people who make up the LHU Alumni Association board of directors are all passionate and they all want to give back,” Way said. “I’m very proud to say I’m a Bald Eagle and want to provide students with the same wealth of opportunities I was afforded during my formative years at The Haven.”
Way spent four years as a student-athlete with LHSC’s nationally-ranked wrestling program, compiling 93 wins, two Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference championships, and qualifying for three NCAA tournaments, on his way to becoming a two-time team captain. He was also a member of the Kappa Delta Rho fraternity.
“My time at The Haven helped me build confidence and goal-setting skills and also laid a foundation for my understanding of how a collaborative and consistent culture leads to an enhanced work ethic and integrity,” he said.
Way also holds a master’s degree in educational administration and supervision from Clemson University. His career as an educator began in 1978 when he was hired as an elementary physical education teacher and assistant high school wrestling coach in the Williamsport Area School District.
In 1998, he became the principal of Doe Run Elementary School in Manheim, before retiring in 2012. As part of the commemoration of his retirement, the school’s staff at Doe Run presented him with a plaque and renamed the school’s gym The George O. Way Gymnasium in his honor.
“As a principal you never know quite how you are perceived or valued,” Way said. “In this particular case, I was honored with a celebration and recognized for my contributions. I think this gesture was a culmination of the body of work I built over my career.”
Way’s professional resume includes inductions into numerous athletic halls of fame, including the Lock Haven University Wrestling Hall of Fame, and his most recent induction earlier this year into the West Branch Valley Chapter of the Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame, among others.
“I am grateful to George for his volunteerism and for his passion and commitment to serving Lock Haven students,” Bashar W. Hanna, Commonwealth University president. “George’s experience as an educator, coach, administrator, and former student-athlete offer a wealth of insight that will serve Lock Haven students well for the duration of his tenure with the Alumni Association.”
“Throughout my entire career, I’ve worked at developing and maintaining positive relationships with people, and that is precisely the mission of the LHU Alumni Association,” Way said. “I feel I can provide insightful and creative ideas to help us work collaboratively with alumni and the entire campus community to best meet the needs of everyone who calls The Haven home.”
A native of Williamsport, Way now resides in Ephrata with his wife, Pamela. Although officially retired as a coach and educator, he continues his involvement with the wrestling world, working remotely for the National Wrestling Coaches Association as the organization’s scholastic director.