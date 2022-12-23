LOCK HAVEN — Each year, STEP Head Start collects mittens, gloves, hats, and scarves for their Mitten Tree project, benefiting the children in their Head Start program. This year, the Lock Haven University Community Service Office and University Store decided to join the project.
In November, the Lock Haven campus community brought donations to the University Store to be placed on the Mitten Tree. During the donation drive, 166 cold weather items were collected and then donated to STEP Head Start: 66 hats, 92 gloves, seven scarves, and one pair of socks.
“Throughout the years, this project enables us to keep hundreds and hundreds of children physically (and emotionally) warm during the cold winter months,” said Denise Baney, STEP Head Start deputy director of operations. “We are forever grateful to all those who contribute to the Mitten Tree project, whether by spreading awareness or donating items. When the community comes together for projects like these to make a positive difference in the lives of children, it warms us too during the cold winter months and beyond.”