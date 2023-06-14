LOCK HAVEN — Commonwealth University-Lock Haven held its Spring Lavender Graduation celebration in the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center Great Room.
Lavender Graduation is a nationwide event that celebrates the academic achievements of LGBTQ students and allies. Lock Haven’s ceremony was organized by the President’s Commission on LGBTQ Affairs, and celebrated the graduation of 11 seniors.
The ceremony began with opening remarks from Rick Schulze, acting chair of the commission; followed by remarks from Dr. Diana Rogers-Adkinson, provost; and Mia Swales, office of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Students who were honored during the celebration event included Lily Claire Arledge; Megan Wein, of South Williamsport; Josie Ann McKendree, of Johnstown; McKenzie Etters, of Howard; Billie Jo Bollinger, of Manheim; Pollyana Canete, of Lebanon, Pa.; Sydney Segin, of Mechanicsburg; Megan Sebastianelli, of Dallas, Pa.; Alayna Hemphill, of Watsontown; and Meghan Molloy, of Seaford, N.Y.
The ceremony also included a keynote address delivered by Logan Westrope, weekday morning meteorologist for Eyewitness News, WBRE-TV, Wilkes-Barre. Remarks also were given by student Kat Allen from the Gender and Sexuality Alliance student group.