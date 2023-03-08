CLEARFIELD — The Lock Haven Clearfield campus and the Mature Resources Area Agency on Aging kicked off the spring Lifelong Learning Institute with three programming events in February.
The first event, “An Evening Serenade” with members of the Pennsylvania Chamber Orchestra, was held Feb. 17. Under the direction of Music Director Yaniv Attar, the Allegria String Quartet performed classics from the works of Mozart, Alexander Borodin, and others in the Clearfield campus multipurpose room. More than 100 community residents were in attendance for the event, sponsored by CNB Bank. The quartet is made up of Sally Williams Minnich and Mark Minnich (violins), John Roxburgh (viola), and Jonathan Dexter (cello).
“It was a delight to see how much the attendees enjoyed and appreciated the concert,” said Amy Smeal, Clearfield staff member who was instrumental in coordinating the event. “The musicians were very personable and engaging while interacting with the audience.”
The second program took place at the Liddle Galley in downtown Clearfield Feb. 21, where participants had the opportunity to create an 8- by 10-inch acrylic painting of a flower.
“It is wonderful to have some of our events showcasing the amazing local talent in our community,” said Valerie Dixon, Clearfield campus director. “I enjoy coming to the gallery, and Jody Grumblatt is the most gracious host, presenting a fun and interactive day for the group.”
The final event for the month was an informative session on Aging and Physical Mobility presented by Dr. Jamie Foor, psychology faculty member, on Tuesday, Feb. 28. Foor examined normal age-related changes in adult development that impact physical mobility. Attendees learned about what changes occur and how they impact daily life. Prevention strategies that can help minimize the effects of the changes also were discussed.
To sign up for an upcoming session, call 814-765-2696, or for more information, visit www.ccaaa.net and choose “classes” then “Lifelong Learning Institute.” With ideas for a future session, call the Clearfield campus office at 814-765-0559.