LOCK HAVEN — Commonwealth University-Lock Haven celebrated the graduating Class of 2023 during the 146th spring commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 12. More than 500 graduate and undergraduate students received their degrees during the combined ceremony at Hubert Jack Stadium.
Dr. Diana Rogers-Adkinson, CU provost, welcomed the guests, followed by remarks from Dr. Bashar Hanna, president; John E. Wetzel, Council of Trustees chair; and a greeting from the faculty and coaches by Dr. Richard Goulet, Lock Haven APSCUF president.
“As you venture out into the world, remember that your purpose is essential, both personally and professionally,” Hanna said. “It is up to you to use your unique skills and talents that you acquired here, to make a positive impact on the world. Rely upon your education to solve problems, your talents to help others, and your voice to make a difference.”
“We are your Haven family, and we will always be here for you,” Hanna added. “Graduates, I am so proud of you. The world needs you. You are the future. Go make a difference in everything you do. Each of you has the potential to be extraordinary in your own way. So, go be extraordinary.”
Student speakers were Loren Glossner, student government president; Katherin Marion Lorson, graduate student speaker; and Justin White, undergraduate student speaker and student member of the CU Council of Trustees.
“As students, we have faced our fair share of challenges,” White said. “From juggling academics, extracurricular activities, part-time jobs, a social life, at times, I know it’s overwhelming. But amidst all this chaos, we have learned some valuable life lessons that will stay with us forever. Also, let’s not forget the COVID-19 pandemic, which disrupted our lives in unimaginable ways.”
“We have learned to embrace failure as an opportunity to learn and grow,” White added. “We have learned to support each other, to be there for our friends, and to ask for help when we need it. So here we are, stronger and more resilient than ever before. We are ready to take on the world, to pursue our dreams, and to make a difference. We may have different paths ahead of us, but we share one thing in common –the determination to succeed.”
