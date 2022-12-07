LOCK HAVEN — The Lock Haven President’s Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) regularly supports various campus initiatives that adhere to its mission –to provide equity for women on campus, including students, staff, faculty, and administrators.
One way the PCSW contributes to the needs of women on campus includes donating funds for women’s hygiene products to be available to students through the Haven Cupboard. The Haven Cupboard provides food and other basic necessities to current Lock Haven students in need.
“Many women on campus struggle to obtain necessary items, including period products, each month,” said Dr. Nicole Burkholder-Mosco, PCSW chairwoman. “Providing funding to the Cupboard is one of the most direct ways we can help address a basic and foundational need to students on our campus.”
The PCSW is a campus-wide committee that helps to ensure equal parity for women in all aspects of campus life for students, staff, faculty, and administrators. For more information about the PCSW, contact Burkholder-Mosco at nburkhol@lockhaven.edu.
View Online: http://lockhaven.meritpages.com/news/Lock-Haven-Presidents-Commission-on-the-Status-of-Women-Supports-Female-Students-with-Donation-to-Haven-Cupboard/31390.