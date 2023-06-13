LOCK HAVEN — The Commonwealth University-Lock Haven School of Nursing recently held a pinning ceremony for all graduating Associate of Science in Nursing (ASN) students at the Clearfield location.
During the ceremony, the students pledged their oath to the profession of nursing and received their pins and honors students also received their cords.
Speaker for the ceremony was Therese Sayers, retired Lock Haven faculty member, and Dr. Jennifer DellAntonio, nursing department chair, conducted the pinning ceremony. Student speaker was Rebekah Cutler.
Among the local students receiving their pin, were:
- Darryn Agosti, of Weedville
- Brandi Beimel, of St. Marys
- Karli Bietz, of Clearfield
- Courtney Buck, of Clearfield
- Nathan Burkett, of Sigel
- Rebekah Cutler, of Clearfield
- Avry Grumblatt, of Clearfield
- Veronica Guilyard, of Penfield
- Elizabeth Higgins, of Clearfield
- Lexis Hatzinikolas, of Brookville
- Brandi Ishman, of Reynoldsville
- Mackenzie Johnson, of DuBois
- Ashley Myers, of Morrisdale
- Emily Peters, of Philipsburg
- Kali Smith, of St. Marys
- Zane Puhala, of Brockway
- Whitney Stiner, of Houtzdale
- Kaylin Teats, of Morrisdale
- Kylie Veihdeffer, of Curwensville
- Amber Weisner, of DuBois
“The pinning ceremony is the celebration of the students’ hard work and dedication,” said faculty member Dr. Darlene Ardary. “Graduates recite the Nightingale Pledge and take an oath to uphold the standards of the nursing profession, as they begin their career as a professional nurse.
“Our students have now transitioned to our colleagues,” said faculty member Amy Haagan. “We welcome them to the time-honored profession of nursing and wish them success on their upcoming National Council Licensure Examinations.”
“It’s been said that nursing isn’t about the grades, it’s about the nurse you become. We know that each student will make their way in the nursing profession doing great things, and as their teachers, we will be right there cheering them on,” said faculty member Dr. Joy DuGan.