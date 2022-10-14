LOCK HAVEN — Cora Stackhouse of Jersey Shore is the recipient of Commonwealth University-Lock Haven’s LHU Foundation “Making a Difference” Scholarship and Susan Selleck Memorial Scholarship for the 2022-23 school year. Stackhouse is a sophomore majoring in education with a dual emphasis in Pre-K to 4th grade and special education.
The LHU Foundation Making a Difference Scholarship is awarded annually to a student who demonstrated volunteer service throughout their high school career while maintaining a GPA above 3.0. The Susan Selleck Memorial Scholarship is awarded annually to a student majoring in early childhood education, also with a GPA of 3.0 or higher.
Stackhouse said both scholarships have had a meaningful impact on her Haven experience.
“These scholarships have given me a great amount of financial assistance and help put my mind at ease when it comes to paying for college,” Stackhouse said. “I’m honored to receive these scholarships and very grateful for the donors who have selflessly chosen to invest in the future of students like me.”
Along with boasting a 3.67 GPA, Stackhouse is a student worker in the leadership and integrative studies program. She is also in the process of joining the Council for Exceptional Children (CEC), and she aims to become a member of at least three on-campus clubs or organizations by the start of her junior year.
Initially, she was attracted to The Haven by the strength of its education program and its small campus, helpful faculty, and friendly community. Now Stackhouse said she also loves the abundance of exciting events that take place on campus, giving her many opportunities to have fun and meet new people.
“What I love the most about The Haven is that it feels like home,” Stackhouse said. “Faculty and staff are always very encouraging and help me to make the most out of college life. Knowing they want me to succeed is reassuring in so many ways, and my leadership skills have grown immensely from the variety of academic lessons that I’ve learned.”
“I congratulate Cora for earning her scholarships and applaud her for being such a wonderful example of what a Lock Haven student should be,” said Commonwealth University President, Bashar W. Hanna. “I’d also like to thank supporters of her scholarship and all alumni and donors of the LHU Foundation for their unwavering commitment to aiding student success at the Haven.”
Stackhouse said she wants all prospective students considering attending Lock Haven to know that they are making a good choice. Upon graduating, she intends to teach at a local elementary school, ideally third or fourth grade, but she is open to teaching any grade level in which she can make a difference in the lives of young people.