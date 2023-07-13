LOCK HAVEN — The Commonwealth University-Lock Haven Admissions Office will host two major showcase days in this month, which will include a behind-the-scenes look at program faculty and current students at The Haven.
The first will be held on Monday, July 24 from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will focus on health and exercise science. The second will be held on Monday, July 31 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will focus on environmental, geographical and geological sciences. Both events will be held at the Durrwachter Alumni Conference Center, 10 Susquehanna Ave., first floor.
During the events, attendees will explore departmental classrooms and facilities; learn more about coursework, projects, and career development; connect with current students and faculty for lunch on campus; and explore The Haven on a student-led tour.
Registration is required by the day before the event. For more information or to register, visit apply.commonwealthu.edu/portal/showcase_LHU.