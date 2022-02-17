LOCK HAVEN — Lock Haven University alumna Caitlin M. Smith released her debut novel, “Love’s Lost Star,” on Jan. 18.
Rife with intrigue and the meaning of love, “Love’s Lost Star” is a mystery packaged in a romance with twists that will leave even the most attentive reader surprised.
“I wrote ‘Love’s Lost Star’ as a way to demonstrate God’s unconditional love,” Smith said. “No matter how tainted our past, or how far we’ve wandered, He is there, waiting for us to choose His new life.”
Smith graduated from LHU in 2010 with a degree in education.
“This project was a team effort, and I’m grateful for the wonderful people who supported me along the way,” she said. “Including my professors at Lock Haven University, who I am incredibly grateful for, for helping to equip me for professional success.”
After working in schools, she took her passion for teaching to the fitness world as a personal trainer, then to the dental industry, where she spent time working as a mentor for new business team members.
In 2017, she left her job as a practice manager of operations to pursue her career as an author. Through her books, Smith aims to inspire hope, provoke thought and demonstrate the power of God’s unconditional love.
When not rendezvousing with her fictional characters, Smith enjoys spending time with her husband, lifting weights and flexing her creative muscles through painting, dancing and playing guitar.
“Love’s Lost Star” is available online at Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Christian Book Distributors.