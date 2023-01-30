LOCK HAVEN — The following local Commonwealth University-Lock Haven students been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List.
- Michael Askey of Osceola Mills
- Justin Fletcher of Clearfield
- Kaycee Gisewhite of Clearfield
- Zachary Bundy of Ridgway
- Austin Dobbins of Punxsutawney
- Kaitlyn McBride of Clearfield
- Tristan Rutter of Coalport
- Nicole Belkowski of Curwensville
- Tabitha Gallaher of Irvona
- Tyler Newell of DuBois
- John Arnold of Grassflat
- Nathan Farrell of DuBois
- Dylan Gnan of St. Marys
- Eric Griffith of Clearfield
- Adam Kunkle of Clearfield
- Michael Lezzer of Curwensville
- James Richtscheit of West Decatur
- Philip Rowles of Frenchville
- Alex Ross of St. Marys
- Audrey Condon of Clearfield
- Carl Dawes of Clearfield
- Abby Gilson of Smithmill
- Jayanna Shirey of Frenchville
- Jacey Williams of Madera
- Sara Caldwell of Houtzdale
- Tyler Dilley of St. Marys
- Matthew Shimmel of Philipsburg
- Terry Smeal of Hawk Run
- Garrett Starr of DuBois
- Blaise Zeiders of Frenchville
- James Bryan of Osceola Mills
- Aaron Depto of Osceola Mills
- Allison Dezanet of Kersey
- Emma Ely of Kane
- Carolyn Folmar of Drifting
- Carlee Ginther of St. Marys
- Alexis Mayes of Coalport
- Emma Morlock of Morrisdale
- Abigail Sutton of DuBois
- Andrew Wehrle of Rossiter
- Erica Linsenbigler of Curwensville
- Benjamin Cudworth of Sigel
- Gage Fleeger of Falls Creek
- Morgan Glace of Lanse
- Anna Heitzenrater of Punxsutawney
- Elizabeth Higgins of Clearfield
- Lane Hugar of Clearfield
- Lucinda Lee of Mahaffey
- Sarah Lyle of Frenchville
- Ian Meterko of Reynoldsville
- Alexandra Smith of DuBois
- Kaylin Teats of Morrisdale
- Kylie Veihdeffer of Curwensville
- Marlee Wood of DuBois
- Nicholas Mostyn of Munson
- Gina Salvaggio of St. Marys
- Karter Bell of Clearfield
- Megan Dale of Morrisdale
- Kameryn Glace of Philipsburg
- Rylee Kearney of DuBois
- Sara Rowles of West Decatur
- Rylee Sabol of Munson
- Lila Tekely of Philipsburg
- Emmersyn Atwood of State College
- Vivienne Cooper of State College
- Gaven Knepp of West Decatur
- Makeeli Redden of Clearfield
- Zachary Eckberg of Philipsburg
- Kaitlyn Stratton of Clearfield
- Mackenlie Aughenbaugh of Clearfield
- Samantha Anderson of Johnsonburg
- Jessicarain Griffith of Clearfield
- Stacey Houchins of Hyde
- Kellie Jackson of Mineral Spgs
- Melanie Kuhn of Clearfield
- Michele Luzier of Clearfield
- Blair McLachlan of Osceola Mills
- Jenni Straub of St. Marys
- Ashley Folmar of Drifting
- Alexis Singer of Kersey
- Hannah Albers of DuBois
The Dean’s List honor at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven recognizes the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work subject to letter grade evaluation during the fall 2022 semester.