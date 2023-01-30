LOCK HAVEN — The following local Commonwealth University-Lock Haven students been named to the fall 2022 Dean’s List.

  • Michael Askey of Osceola Mills
  • Justin Fletcher of Clearfield
  • Kaycee Gisewhite of Clearfield
  • Zachary Bundy of Ridgway
  • Austin Dobbins of Punxsutawney
  • Kaitlyn McBride of Clearfield
  • Tristan Rutter of Coalport
  • Nicole Belkowski of Curwensville
  • Tabitha Gallaher of Irvona
  • Tyler Newell of DuBois
  • John Arnold of Grassflat
  • Nathan Farrell of DuBois
  • Dylan Gnan of St. Marys
  • Eric Griffith of Clearfield
  • Adam Kunkle of Clearfield
  • Michael Lezzer of Curwensville
  • James Richtscheit of West Decatur
  • Philip Rowles of Frenchville
  • Alex Ross of St. Marys
  • Audrey Condon of Clearfield
  • Carl Dawes of Clearfield
  • Abby Gilson of Smithmill
  • Jayanna Shirey of Frenchville
  • Jacey Williams of Madera
  • Sara Caldwell of Houtzdale
  • Tyler Dilley of St. Marys
  • Matthew Shimmel of Philipsburg
  • Terry Smeal of Hawk Run
  • Garrett Starr of DuBois
  • Blaise Zeiders of Frenchville
  • James Bryan of Osceola Mills
  • Aaron Depto of Osceola Mills
  • Allison Dezanet of Kersey
  • Emma Ely of Kane
  • Carolyn Folmar of Drifting
  • Carlee Ginther of St. Marys
  • Alexis Mayes of Coalport
  • Emma Morlock of Morrisdale
  • Abigail Sutton of DuBois
  • Andrew Wehrle of Rossiter
  • Erica Linsenbigler of Curwensville
  • Benjamin Cudworth of Sigel
  • Gage Fleeger of Falls Creek
  • Morgan Glace of Lanse
  • Anna Heitzenrater of Punxsutawney
  • Elizabeth Higgins of Clearfield
  • Lane Hugar of Clearfield
  • Lucinda Lee of Mahaffey
  • Sarah Lyle of Frenchville
  • Ian Meterko of Reynoldsville
  • Alexandra Smith of DuBois
  • Kaylin Teats of Morrisdale
  • Kylie Veihdeffer of Curwensville
  • Marlee Wood of DuBois
  • Nicholas Mostyn of Munson
  • Gina Salvaggio of St. Marys
  • Karter Bell of Clearfield
  • Megan Dale of Morrisdale
  • Kameryn Glace of Philipsburg
  • Rylee Kearney of DuBois
  • Sara Rowles of West Decatur
  • Rylee Sabol of Munson
  • Lila Tekely of Philipsburg
  • Emmersyn Atwood of State College
  • Vivienne Cooper of State College
  • Gaven Knepp of West Decatur
  • Makeeli Redden of Clearfield
  • Zachary Eckberg of Philipsburg
  • Kaitlyn Stratton of Clearfield
  • Mackenlie Aughenbaugh of Clearfield
  • Samantha Anderson of Johnsonburg
  • Jessicarain Griffith of Clearfield
  • Stacey Houchins of Hyde
  • Kellie Jackson of Mineral Spgs
  • Melanie Kuhn of Clearfield
  • Michele Luzier of Clearfield
  • Blair McLachlan of Osceola Mills
  • Jenni Straub of St. Marys
  • Ashley Folmar of Drifting
  • Alexis Singer of Kersey
  • Hannah Albers of DuBois

The Dean’s List honor at Commonwealth University-Lock Haven recognizes the achievement of a scholastic average of 3.50 or higher in at least 12 semester hours of academic work subject to letter grade evaluation during the fall 2022 semester.

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos