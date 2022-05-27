CLEARFIELD — The Lock Haven University School of Nursing recently held a pinning ceremony for all graduating Associate of Science in Nursing students at the Clearfield campus.
During the ceremony, the students pledged their oath to the profession of nursing and received their pins. Honors students also received their cords.
Speaker for the ceremony was Ann Beardsley, LHU faculty member, and the pinning ceremony was conducted by Dr. Jennifer DellAntonio, chairwoman of the Nursing Department. The student speaker was Madison Dura.
“The pinning ceremony is celebration of the students’ hard work and dedication,” said LHU faculty member Dr. Darlene Ardary. “Graduates recite the Nightingale Pledge and take an oath to uphold the standards of the nursing profession, as they begin their career as a professional nurse.”
“Our students have now transitioned to our colleagues,” said LHU faculty member Amy Haagan. “We welcome them to the time-honored profession of nursing and wish them success on their upcoming National Council Licensure Examinations.”
Students who participated in the pinning ceremony were: Shannon Anderson, of DuBois; Joseph Bacher, of Madera; Taylor Bierly, of West Decatur; Erica Bowmaster, of Frenchville; Heather Capezzuti, of DuBois; Courtney Clinger, of Reynoldsville; April Clinger, of Morrisdale; Alissa Croyle, of Wilcox; Madison Dura, of Drums; Brianna Dyke, of Bellefonte; Gage Fleeger, of Falls Creek; Charis Gallaher, of Morrisdale; Tynnia Garrett, of Clarence; Dannyssa Gilbert, of DuBois; Gage Hall, of Philipsburg; Kameryn Harris, of West Decatur; Jenna Hoover, of Philipsburg; Linsey Houtz, of Port Matilda; Lane Hugar, of Clearfield; Heather Husted, of Bigler; Julia Knarr, of Loganton; Elizabeth Mathews, of Grampian; Shannon McFadden, of DuBois; Matthew McLaughlin, of DuBois; Ian Meterko, of Reynoldsville; Taylor Reams, of Philipsburg; McCartney Register, of Lock Haven; Amber Rematt, of North Cambria; Kyleigh Ripka, of Jersey Shore; Mackenzie Rowles, of Clearfield; Marissa Senard, of Brookville; Alicia Senator, of Spring Mills; Melanie Stania, of Snow Shoe; Kaitlin States, of DuBois; Jessica Todd, of Montgomery; Amanda Wadsworth, of Renovo; Hayden Walnock, of Curwensville; Marlee Wood, of DuBois; and Jennifer (March) Yaworski, of Fallentimber.
Alpha Delta Nu/Epsilon Upsilon chapter Nursing Honor Society members included: Anderson, Capezzuti, Clinger, Fleeger, Harris, Houtz, Hugar, McFadden, Reams, Register, Rematt, Rowles, Senard, Stania, Todd, Wadsworth and Wood.
“It has been an honor to be a part of educating the future nurses of our profession and seeing how they grow throughout the two years of the program,” said LHU faculty member Therese Sayers.