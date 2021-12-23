ST MARYS — A group of longtime book club friends recently met at The Village Peddler in St. Marys to celebrate the milestone of having read their 100th book. The milestone actually occurred during the pandemic, but the celebration was postponed until their Christmas party this year.
The group, based in St. Marys and currently consisting of 10 members, has been together since 2012. At first, meetings were hosted at members’ homes, and an effort was made to serve foods that were related in some way to the book selection that month. After a time, meetings were instead held at various area restaurants. During the pandemic, the group met via Zoom.
Mary Ross, one of the charter members, had been keeping track of the books that were read and compiled a list that was supplied to the members. It was decided that a celebration was in order when the 100th book was completed.
Members were asked to pick three favorite books and all agreed that with so many great books on the list, it was difficult to choose only three. The books that were mentioned most often as favorites among the members were: ”The Light Between Oceans” by M.L. Stedman, “The Great Alone” by Kristen Hannah, “The Winemaker’s Wife” by Kristen Harmel, “The Nightingale” by Kristen Hannah, and “The Things We Cannot Say” by Kelly Rimmer.
This book club also has Reader’s Choice a few times a year when members select their own book to read and then give a brief summary of it to the group. For the remainder of the time, books for four months at a time are nominated by the members and then voted on. One member commented that reading books that were outside of her personal choice has widened her appreciation of different types of literature.