Community leaders, groups, business owners, county commissioners and state legislators joined the PA Route 6 Alliance virtually on Sept. 16 to celebrate the organization’s 2021 Annual Meeting and “Do 6” Awards.
Awards were presented for 2020 and 2021 in the categories of Heritage Partnership, Heritage Tourism, Heritage Leadership, Artisan of the Year, and Lifetime Achievement. A combined 2020–21 award was presented for the Heritage Community of the Year.
Each award recipient also received special recognition from one or more state legislators in the form of a citation, certificate, or letter of congratulations from the U.S. House of Representatives, PA House of Representatives, Senate, and/or County Commissioners Office.
The Heritage Tourism Award is presented to the organizers of a project or event that furthers economic and tourism development while still respecting the heritage and cultural resources of the corridor. The 2021 Heritage Tourism Award was presented to the Lumber Heritage Trail, represented by Holly Komonczi, executive director of the Lumber Heritage Region, which developed the unique wayfinding trail to guide visitors to the top lumber heritage attractions throughout its 15-county Heritage Area, including sites within the counties it shares with the PA Route 6 Heritage Corridor: Warren, McKean, Potter, and Tioga counties.
“A lot of hard work was put into this trail from many people. It is such an honor to receive an award to share with all the players in this project. We took the challenges head on and made this trail a reality and it is working,” said Komonczi.
The Lumber Heritage Region (LHR) is a 15-county region in northwest/north central Pennsylvania that accentuates the importance of the lumber industry for the past, present and future. The goal of the heritage region is to market its assets to potential visitors, to serve as a resource to the PA hardwood industry, and to keep the economic impact of the region in the forefront.