The Lumber Heritage Region is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated release of a collector’s edition reprint of Thomas Taber III’s celebrated two-volume series, encompassing all seven of his seminal works on the railroad and lumber industry. This special edition is set to captivate history enthusiasts, railroading aficionados, and lumber industry aficionados alike.
Thomas Taber III, a distinguished historian and expert in the field of railroad and lumber industry history, dedicated his career to documenting and preserving the rich heritage of these pivotal industries. His body of work has long been regarded as a cornerstone in the study of American transportation and forestry, making this reprint project a vital undertaking.
The two-volume collector’s edition includes the following titles by Thomas Taber III:
- “Ghost Lumber towns of Central Pennsylvania”
- “Sunset Along Susquehanna Waters’
- “The Goodyears An Empire In the Hemlocks”
- “Whining Saws and Squealing Flanges”
- “Williamsport Lumber Capital”
- “Sawmills Among The Derricks”
- “Tanbark, Alcohol and Lumber”
These meticulously-researched and masterfully written works offer an unparalleled insight into the evolution of both the railroad and lumber industries, chronicling their profound impact on the growth and development of the region and the nation as a whole.
In commemorating Thomas Taber III’s work, the Lumber Heritage Region aims to shed light on the vibrant history of railroads and the lumber industry while paying tribute to a dedicated historian who left an indelible mark on the field.
“This reprint of Thomas Taber III’s complete works is a testament to our commitment to preserving and celebrating the rich heritage of the lumber and railroad industries,” said Holly Komonczi, executive director of the LHR. “These volumes are a valuable resource for researchers, historians, and anyone with an interest in the history of our region. We are proud to make this collector’s edition available to the public.”
The collector’s edition of Thomas Taber III’s two-volume series was available starting Sept. 11, 2023. Limited copies will be available, making this a must-have addition to the library of any history enthusiast.
This project was financed in part by a grant from the Community Conservation Partnership Program, Heritage & Other Parks, under the administration of the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, Bureau of Recreation and Conservation.
For further information, visit www.lumberheritage.org/Shop.