...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM EST THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Periods of snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3
inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph this afternoon.
* WHERE...Clearfield, Elk and Cameron Counties.
* WHEN...Until 7 PM EST this evening.
* IMPACTS...Significant blowing and drifting snow with
visibility near zero at times. Plan on slippery road
conditions. Travel will be very difficult.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania
Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all
travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel as significant
winter weather conditions will make travel very hazardous.
Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway
and traffic conditions.
To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook
page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp.
