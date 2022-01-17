BROOKVILLE — The Lumber Heritage Region and the Oil Region Alliance are hosting a free webinar series: “Boom Heritage Lumber & Oil," with the first webinar taking place Tuesday, Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m.

Tune in every second Tuesday of the month to hear the entire series.

Limited space; sign up at https://lumberheritage.org/boom-heritage-registration/

