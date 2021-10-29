DuBOIS — DuBois Central Catholic School is committed to providing a curriculum that integrates STREAM (Science, Math, Robotics, Engineering, Art, and Mathematics) for students starting with the children in their Little Cardinals’ Preschool through grade12, according to school officials.
Therefore, the in-service this past week was focused on the school’s MakerSpace room.
The MakerSpace room is a place where students, in all grade levels, can gather various items, experiment, and create things. It is a combination between a science lab, workshop, computer lab, and art room. Students learn creative ways to design, experiment, build, and invent as they engage in STREAM lessons.
Ben Brobst, an IU6 education program specialist, led the teachers in an exercise titled “Design Dash”.
Faculty were placed in groups. A faculty member, from another group, was invited to share a real-life problem. Using Design Thinking, the use of empathy to resolve problems, teachers went to work using the resources, machines, and technology in the MakerSpace room to fabricate solutions and then share their creations.
Tara Kramer, director of Curriculum Technology, said, “My goal for the in-service was to give teachers an engaging way to show them how they can incorporate hands-on problem-solving activities that are student-based while encompassing a focus on STREAM ideas. It also served as an Open House activity to help teachers find the resources that are made available to our students. Teachers even got to use our 3D printer, the Glow Forge, to complete their Design Dash.”
Kristy Erich, third-grade faculty member, said, “We were enthusiastic to experience a tangible learning method that brought positive feedback which will be carried into our classrooms.”
These opportunities for professional development offer DCC teachers the strategic support they need, so they can deliver the best education available for all students. The activities provided new opportunities for educators to reflect on practice, share their best ideas, and collectively problem-solve. All of these are important skills for addressing the need for innovation and critical thinking that will help students meet the challenges of the future.