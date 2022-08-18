CLEARFIELD — The Joint Operating Committee of the Clearfield County Career and Technology Center (CCCTC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Sierra Maney of Clearfield as the new CCCTC Culinary Arts and Food Management instructor.
Maney to serve as new CCCTC Culinary Arts and Food Management instructor
