PENFIELD — March is maple sugaring season at Parker Dam Sate Park!
The public is invited to learn how real maple syrup is made, learning the sweet story of maple sugaring, how it was discovered, how it was made years ago and how you to make it today. Participants will also learn how to identify maple trees in the winter, how to choose the right trees for tapping, where to place the taps and how to collect sap, as well as how large, modern-sugar operations produce syrup and other maple products.
A few lucky participants will get to tap a maple tree, gather in the sap and help out. Free taste samples of pure maple syrup will be available for all visitors.
Educational programs will be held each Saturday and Sunday afternoon at 2 p.m. throughout the month of March. Meet at the park’s Sugar Shack near Pavilion 7, just past the Cabin Road in the day-use area.
Schools and organized groups may schedule a Wednesday, Thursday or Friday Maple Sugaring program in March by calling 814-765-0630 or e-mailing the park’s Environmental Education specialist at cahuber@pa.gov.
In addition, schools and educators, including homeschool coordinators, can inquire about the park’s maple sugaring distance learning virtual program, where student groups can learn about maple sugaring from their classroom or current learning environment, by calling 814-765-0630 or emailing parkerdamsp@pa.gov.
